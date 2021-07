Warriors midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara will take part in the CAF Confederations cup for Zambian side Red Arrows, if he remains there next season.

Arrows finished third in the just-ended Zambian league behind Zanaco and eventual winners ZESCO United.

Chinyahara’s Arrows contract ended last month and it’s still not clear if the club will renew it.

The diminutive midfielder made his Warriors debut when they faced Zambia in an Afcon qualifier at the National Sports Stadium last March.