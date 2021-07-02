The country’s flagship soccer team, the Warriors, have stepped-up preparations for the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup, which kicks off in five days.

Zimbabwe are hoping to win what will be a record 7th title of the regional showpiece, which they won for the first time under now late coach Misheck ‘Scania’ Chidzambwa in the year 2000.

Under the watchful eye of coach Zdravko Logarusic, the Warriors, who will be captained by Ovidy Karuru in the absence Knowledge Musona, went through their paces as the regional tournament edges closer.

All players were in camp, except for those who took part for their clubs in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Warriors kick-start their quest for the 7th title, with a date against the Mambas of Mozambique, on the 8th of July in Port Elizabeth.

Picture credit: ZIFA Communications Department

