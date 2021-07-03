Admiral Muskwe could be set for another loan spell despite recently extending his contract at Leicester City.

The 22-year old striker returned to the club in June after spending six months on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in the English Championship. He managed to pull up some decent performances there and even won the club’s Goal of the Season award at the end of the campaign.

And Leicester then awarded him a new contract but was assigned back to the U23s.

However, there has been a talk the Warriors forward might continue his development elsewhere.

There is no prospect for Muskwe to break in the first team at the moment with senior squad members like Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez and the recently signed Zambian striker Patson Daka all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, another Zimbabwean at Leicester City, Tawanda Maswanhise, is set to remain in the club’s development ranks.

The 18-year old also extended his stay after signing a new contract last month.