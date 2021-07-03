The much anticipated start to life of Warriors star Teenage Hadebe, at Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo, began yesterday.

Dynamo splashed $1.8 million for the gangly 25-year old and showed how highly they rate him, by signing him as a designated player.

He finally started training with his new teammates yesterday, as they prepared for a league clash at home against Cincinnati.

It’s still not clear whether he will make his debut in the clash, which kicks off at 02:00 Zimbabwean time.

Below are some of the images from his first day at training.

Pictures credit: Houston Dynamo.