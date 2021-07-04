Stand-in Bafana Bafana coach Helman Mkhalele has named the captain that will lead the squad at the 2021 COSAFA Cup.

AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa has been named the national team captain for the tournament. He will be assisted by club teammate Siyethemba Sithebe, and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck.

Coach @Helman_Mkhaleke has announced that Veli Mothwa from @amazulu will wear the Captains armband while Rushine De Reuk @sundowns and Siyathemba Sithebe @amazulu will deputise. @Cosafamedia @SAFA_Net pic.twitter.com/1FDkO3P0h5 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 4, 2021

The COSAFA Cup will get underway on Tuesday with Bafana Bafana taking on Botswana in their opening match before facing Eswatini on Friday, 9 July.

Meanwhile, Mkhalele is standing in for Belgian coach Hugo Broos, who will not be in charge of the team.

