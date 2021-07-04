Stand-in Bafana Bafana coach Helman Mkhalele has named the captain that will lead the squad at the 2021 COSAFA Cup.

AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa has been named the national team captain for the tournament. He will be assisted by club teammate Siyethemba Sithebe, and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck.

The COSAFA Cup will get underway on Tuesday with Bafana Bafana taking on Botswana in their opening match before facing Eswatini on Friday, 9 July.

Meanwhile, Mkhalele is standing in for Belgian coach Hugo Broos, who will not be in charge of the team.

