Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic and one of his assistants Lloyd Chitembwe have reportedly been barred from entering South Africa for the upcoming Cosafa Cup.

The regional showpiece will be held in Port Elizabeth starting on the 7th of July and The Chronicle is reporting that Logarusic and Chitembwe were denied entrance into South Africa, when the time arrived there this morning.

The publication alleges that Loga did not have a visa while Chitembwe is currently blacklisted from entering the country.

This setback, which ZIFA is yet to communicate formally, leaves Tonderai Ndiraya, one of Loga’s assistants and goalkeepers coach Tembo Chuma, in charge of the Warriors.

