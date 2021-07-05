Zimbabwe national team coach Zdravko Logarusic has picked his captain to lead a group of fringe players at the 2021 Cosafa Cup.

Ovidy Karuru, who is the vice-captain of the first tier squad, will wear the arm band at the tournament. He was the captain when Zimbabwe last lifted the trophy in 2017.

Other senior players in the squad are Washington Arubi, Qadr Amini and Jimmy Dzingai.

The team, meanwhile, is expected to depart for South Africa today.

The tournament is expected to start on Tuesday in Nelson Mandela Bay.

So far twenty players are currently in camp afte a couple of changes in the team.

Striker Evans Rusike will no longer travel after he sustained a torn Achilles tendon during training on Sunday. Also pulling out due to injury and fitness issues are Perfect Chikwende and Godknows Murwira.

The trio joins Knox Mutizwa, Kevin Moyo and Germany-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch who were dropped from the selection earlier on.

