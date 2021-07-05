The Warriors squad left the country this morning for South Africa ahead of the COSAFA Cup tournament.

Twenty players made it into the final squad with seven of the initially selected dropped due to various reasons.

These include Knox Mutizwa, Evans Rusike, Perfect Chikwende, Jonah Fabisch, Kevin Moyo, Nelson Chadya and Godknows Murwira.

Delic Murimba of Triangle United was a late edition to the squad.

The Warriors will start their campaign on the 8th of July against Mozambique before playing Namibia three days later and wrap up the group stage against guests Senegal.

Here is the travelling squad.

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Martin Mapisa.

Defenders: Carlos Mavhurume, MacClive Phiri, Andrew Mbeba, Lennox Mucheto, Qadr Amini, Ben Musaka, Jimmy Dzingai, Malvern Mkolo.

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda, Tatenda Tavengwa, Shadreck Nyahwa, Brian Banda, Nyasha Dube, King Nadolo, Ovidy Karuru, Richard Hachiro.

Strikers:Farau Matare, Delic Murimba.