The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) have confirmed that Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic was barred from entering South Africa for the Cosafa Cup.

The team arrived in South Africa for the regional showpiece but Logarusic was not allowed to enter because he did not have visa, a setback which has now been confirmed by the local football governing body.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to inform the football fraternity and

the nation that the Zimbabwe Senior National Men’s team, the Warriors left this Monday

morning for Port Elizabeth, South Africa via Johannesburg for the upcoming Cosafa Cup.

The team arrived safely in Port Elizabeth, South Africa,” ZIFA said in a statement.

“The Association would however like to inform the nation that the head coach Zdravko

Logarusic has been denied entry upon arrival at Oliver Tambo international Airport on the

basis of him not holding a valid visa for the host country, South Africa.

This is despite the fact that we confirmed with visa and travel agencies in Zimbabwe prior to

departure and we were assured that as long he possessed a valid Zimbabwean workers permit,

he would be allowed entry in South Africa.”

“We were then dismayed upon arrival when we were told by Immigration officials that that

only service and diplomatic holders from Croatia were exempt from South African visa

requirements.

This was not been anticipated by the Association and the travel agent has availed a letter of

apology after this debacle.”

“The Agent has also agreed to reimburse expenses resulting from this anomaly.

Unfortunately, it is very clear that valuable training time has been lost as a result of this

gaffe.

The Association is now saddled with ensuring that the coach get a visa and proceed and join

the team in Port Elizabeth in the shortest time possible.”

“Meanwhile assistant Coach Tonderai Ndiraya will prepare the team in the absence of Coach

Lloyd Chitembwe who was never pencilled to travel to South Africa as a result of his non

authorisation to travel to South Africa.”

“We apologise to the nation for the inconvenience, however the team remains in high spirits

and ready to compete to everyone’s best abilities.

We would like to assure the nation that the Association is making frantic efforts to remedy

the situation.”

Related