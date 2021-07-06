Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has been granted a visa to travel to South Africa and will now join the rest of the team in Port Elizabeth for the Cosafa Cup.

The firebrand coach was denied entry into the country when the team touched down at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday morning because he had no valid visa, as per the requirements when it comes to people from Croatia.

Zifa have however announced that the Croat been granted a visa and will now travel to South Africa.

The 20th edition of the regional showpiece roars into life tomorrow.

