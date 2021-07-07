Zimbabwe national team will begin their COSAFA Cup campaign this afternoon in a Group B match against Mozambique.

The match will be played at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Live coverage will be available on DStv on SuperSport channels 202 (for those with South African accounts) and 209. The game is also available for live streaming on www.cosafa.tv.

Warriors XI: Arubi, Mucheto, Amin, Dzingai, Mavhurume, Tavengwa, Nyahwa, Sarupinda, Banda, Karuru, Matare.

Substitutes: Mapisa, Phiri, Nadolo, Murimba, Dube ,Hachiro, Musaka, Mbeba, Mkolo.