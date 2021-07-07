Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic believes the goalless draw against Mozambique in the opening Group B match of the COSAFA Cup was a fair result, considering the team’s preparations.

The squad spent less than a week in the camp and was hit with several player withdrawals.

Speaking on SuperSport TV after the game, Logarusic said: “We only had five days preparing, and we haven’t played in the league since November 2019. This means there were no official games except the cup games (Chibuku Super Cup).”

He added: “This a good start, we created some chances, and they (Mozambique) also had some good opportunities. I think at the end, it is a fair result.”

Zimbabwe will now shift focus to their second Group B game against Malawi on Friday.

The kick-off is at 12 noon.