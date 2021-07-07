Follow our live coverage of the COSAFA Cup Group B match between Mozambique vs Zimbabwe.

First Half

Mozambique 0-0 Zimbabwe

46′ Zimbabwe gets the second half underway.

Halftime.

44′ Another Corner-kick to Mozambique, cleared and Zim quickly launches a counter attack. The quick build-up is decent but there are too many touches at the end of it which allows Mozambique to recover. Banda squeezes some space but miscues his effort and it goes pretty well wide.

39′ Corner-kick to Mozambique, whipped into the box and Nhantumbo connects it with a header. Karuru is well positioned and clears the danger.

37′ Free-kick to Zim in a very good position. Amini decides to go for goal and tries to curl the set-piece but it goes over.

32′ Matare cuts across before taking a shot which takes a slight deflection on its way out. First corner-kick to Zim but it’s poor taken. Mozambique clear their lines.

31′ Mozambique gets a corner-kick, wasted. No threat to Zim as they clear the lines.

30′ Karuru tries to run through but his way is blocked, spots Tavengwa who takes a wide shot from a range and the effort goes way over.

28′ Free-kick taken on goal, effort goes off target.

27′ Yellow Card to Q. Amini (Zimbabwe) for dangerous play. Free-kick to Mozambique from some thirty yards outside Zim’s goal.

25′ Matare sets up Karuru who breaks away before striking on goal. The angle is tight and keeper is well positioned to save the effort.

24′ Karuru up well with Matare who sends a dangerous cut inside the box to Banda but the execution is poor as the effort goes to wide.

23′ Free kick to Mozambique near the center line, taken long into Zim’s box but the target man, Mathe fails to connect it.

18′ Mozambique gets a free-kick in a dangerous position, wasted as the set pice is played short and Zimbabwe clear their lines.

13′ Zim slowly retaining the possession but yet to create a meaningful chance. Mozambique, at the other end, are possing some real threats and trying to get their best from their attacks.

9′ Big Chance!!! Mozambique takes the corner-kick short, Simbine is at the end of the build-up but misses the target from a close range as he heads over after going beyond Zim’s last line.

8′ Big Chance!!! Mozambique break away with Nhaca who sends in a good cross. Novela pounces on it but his header is supperbly denied by Arubi who stretches to tip over the dangerous effort. First Corner-kick of the game goes to Mozambique.

5′ Mozambique setting the pace in the opening moments of the game.

4′ Nyahwa fouled in a dangerous position. Sarupinda takes the free-kick straight to the goal but his effort goes over.

1′ Mozambique get the game underway and quickly take the first sight on goal with Nhantumbo trying to catch Arubi off his line from a range. The keeper reacts well and save the dangerous effort.

Mozambique in red and black and attacking from left to right.

Zimbabwe wearing dominant white and light grey strips and attacking from right to left.

Mozambique XI: Siluane, Simbine, Nangy, Muze, Nhantumbo, Alexandre, Ernesto, Thauzene, Novela, Nhaca, Mathe.

Warriors XI: Arubi, Mucheto, Amin, Dzingai, Mavhurume, Tavengwa, Nyahwa, Sarupinda, Banda, Karuru, Matare.