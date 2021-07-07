Legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu’s record of being the all time leading goalscorer of the Cosafa Cup was broken by Eswatini’s Felix Badernhorst yesterday.

For 17 years, Ndlovu was the regional showpiece’s all time leading goal scorer with eight goals.

Badernhorst though, netted his 9th goal in the tournament’s history, in Eswatini’s 3-1 triumph over Lesotho yesterday.

Ndlovu is regarded by many as the greatest of all time and spearheaded many of Zimbabwe’s Cosafa titles in the early 2000s.

