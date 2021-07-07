The Warriors played to an uninspiring goalless draw against Mozambique in the opening match of Group B at the 2021 COSAFA Cup.

Zimbabwe failed to create meaningful chances throughout the game, and the opportunities that fell on their way were poorly executed. On the other end, goalkeeper Washington Arubi was kept busy and had to make some vital saves to keep his side in the game.

Arubi, who was playing his first match for the national team in six years, was first called to action as early as in the first minute when Abel Nhantumbo hit from a range. The keeper reacted well and saved the dangerous effort.

The Mambas came again in the 8th minute, and Estêvão Novela was denied point-blank by the keeper who tipped over his header. Francisco Simbine followed up with another chance moments later, but the effort went off target.

Zimbabwe only started to come alive later on towards the half-hour mark with both Farau Matare and Ovidy Karuru coming close to goal, but it was Mozambique who were making huge efforts to get the best from their attacks going into the break.

The second half had a slow start from both ends, and the goalmouth incidents remained few and far between.

However, it was until the 78th when the Mambas got the ball into the back of the net. Unfortunately, the effort was ruled for an offside.

A few moments later, an unmarked Delic Murimba had a big chance falling on his way inside the box at the other end but missed his hit on the ball.

The game ended goalless with Zimbabwe continuing their undefeated run against Mozambique at COSAFA Cup tournaments.

Mozambique XI: Siluane, Simbine, Nangy, Muze, Nhantumbo, Alexandre, Ernesto, Thauzene, Novela, Nhaca, Mathe.

Warriors XI: Arubi, Mucheto, Amin, Dzingai, Mavhurume, Tavengwa, Nyahwa, Sarupinda, Banda, Karuru, Matare.

Related