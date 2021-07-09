Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of six new players as they prepare for the next season.

The club was not able to sign any player in the previous two transfer windows due to a FIFA ban.

The latest acquisitions include Brandon Peterson‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Phathutshedzo Nange‚ Njabulo Ngcobo‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Midfielder Given Thibedi, 23, is recalled from two seasons on loan at Swallows FC.

Chiefs confirmed the news in a statement on Social Media: “Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the signing of Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota. Given Thibedi has been recalled.”

The new signings, meanwhile, are part of Amakhosi’ complete make over in both the squad and the teachnical team.

Stuart Baxter‚ who won league and cup doubles in 2012-13 and 2014-15‚ was recently appointed the head coach.