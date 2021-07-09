Defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have signed Warriors left back Divine Lunga on a three year deal.

Lunga joins the Brazilians from Durban side Golden Arrows.

“Masandawana completed the signing of Zimbabwean International left-back Divine Lunga from Golden Arrows,” the club announced in a statement.

“The 26-year-old defender, who made twenty-six league appearances last season, joins The Brazilians on a long term contract. Lunga is a regular for the Warriors National team, he was recently included in the Zimbabwean preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.”

Related