Warriors captain Ovidy Karuru says he is disappointed with the team’s performance at the 2021 COSAFA Cup.

The forward was named the most outstanding player in the Group B game against Malawi on Friday. He helped the national team come from two goals down and squeezed a 2-2 draw.

However, the 32-year old refused to celebrate the honour because the team is not performing well at the tournament after drawing both of its opening games.

Speaking on SuperSport TV after receiving his MOTM award, the skipper said: ”I can’t be happy receiving Man of the Match award without winning the game.

“We came here to win the games, not to draw. I am disappointed that we didn’t win the game because we can’t go two games without a win.

“We are here to win the tournament not add up numbers.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are in third position with two points after their Group B Matchday 2 encounter.

Only the top two teams will progress to the semifinals of the tournament.