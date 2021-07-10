Khama Billiat has revealed the three players he is very close to at Kaizer Chiefs.

The player has not gotten the best performance on the pitch since his arrival in 2018 at Amakhosi and his time there has been plagued by injuries.

But while things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for the star, Billiat has a few teammates that have been there for him when he needed them most.

The Zimbabwean midfielder named fellow countryman and former Warriors team-mate Willard Katsande among those who have always supported him at the club three years ago. He also picked Leonardo Castro and Ramahlwe Mphahlele , who both played with him at Mamelodi Sundowns before their switch to Soweto.

Speaking on Amakhosi TV, Billiat said: “I have a relationship with people here, a strong relationship actually.

“I’ve played with Leonardo Castro, I’ve played with Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Willard Katsande from the national team, he has always been my brother.

“They’ve been supportive towards me and from day one in general it’s a loving club. You walk in there and everyone is just happy to see you. And it still feels this same way from the day I walked in. We have a good environment at Kaizer Chiefs.”