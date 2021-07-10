Warriors defender Divine Lunga finally made his much-awaited move to Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday, inking a reported 3-year deal at the defending DStv Premiership champions.

The lanky 26-year old left back was announced by The Brazilians together with fellow signings Pavol Safranko, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana, ending a three-year wait for a Zimbabwe to be part and parcel of the Masandawana family.

Cuthbert Malajila was the last local player to don the iconic yellow shirt, before he left in 2019.

Other Zimbabwean players to have done so in the past include Nyasha Mushekwi, Esrom Nyandoro, Method Mwanjali and Khama Billiat.

Lunga arrives at Chloorkop as one of the most consistent Warriors stars, and African football will remember his performance in man-marking Liverpool star Mohamed Salah at the AFCON finals in 2019.

I'd like to thank @goldenarrowsfc1 for the professional manner in which this deal was transacted. Congrats to our client, Divine Lunga, for this new chapter in his footballing career… https://t.co/DofIt1FeS6 — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) July 9, 2021