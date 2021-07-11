Zdravko Logarusic’s somewhat disjointed Warriors side goes into battle with Namibia this afternoon looking to ensure that their participation in the Cosafa Cup, continues.

Pressure continues to mount on the defiant Croat, after two very disappointing performances in the opening two games, especially in the goalless draw with Mozambique.

Despite stagging a come back from two goals down against Malawi, Loga’s charges looked out of sorts regardless- a setback catapulted by the fact that the outspoken coach has won only one of his ten competitive games in the Warriors dugout.

They have two points from two games and any slip up against Namibia, the last team to inflict defeat on Zimbabwe in the regional showpiece back in 2015, might mean the end of the campaign for the Ovidy Karuru-captained side.

Kick off is 2pm.

Related