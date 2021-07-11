Follow our live coverage of the 2021 COSAFA Cup – Group G encounter between Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Second Half:

Namibia 0-0 Zimbabwe

Half-time:

44′ Freekick to Namibia, taken into the box and Karuru heads it away.

42′ A great run by Muchato before he releases the ball to Matare and sets up Musaka who tries from a range but his shot goes wide.

35′ Free-kick to Namibia in a good position, taken to the goal and Arubi saves it. The keeper quickly releases the ball for a counter attack and Matare beats his markers to break freely into the box. However the forward loses his footing to waste a good opportunity.

31′ Free-kick to Zim, Amini takes it into the box but the ball is cleared away for safety.

29′ Kampindu breaks away and tries to connect a high through ball but his header has little power and Arubi comfortably picks it.

25′ Zim gets another freekick in a good position. Sarupinda takes it into the box but it’s cleared.

22′ Freekick to Zim, Mucheto takes it long into the box, looking for Karuru and Sarupinds at the backpost. Keeper reads it well and rises higher to catch the ball.

17′ Corner-kick to Zim, taken long into the box but keeper punches it away. Danger not cleared, Matare picks the ball on the edge of the box and sets up Karuru who crosses the ball back but keeper collects.

13′ Limbondi breaks away and picks a through pass before trying to curl the ball home from a wide angle. The effort is on target but Arubi out stretches to parry it away for corner-kick which results in a goal kick.

10′ Yellow Card to Fredericks (Nam) after fouling Sarupinda from some 40 yards out. Free-kick to Zim and Karuru sets up Mucheto who hits straight into the wall.

7′ Sarupinda with the first real chance at goal. He cuts through before releasing a shot from a range but the ball takes a slight deflection and misses the target by inches. Corner kick is taken into the box and Karuru’s header goes over.

4′ Sarupinda is fouled near the centre circle in Namibia half. Free-kick taken short but the cross into the box finds no takers and the ball goes out.

1′ Zimbabwe get the game underway, attacking from right to left.

Namibia XI: Kazupa, Kamberipa, Hambira, Petrus, Gebhardt, Fredricks, Katjiteo, Papama, Stephaus, Limpondi, Kambindu.

Warriors XI: Arubi, Mucheto, Amini, Nyahwa, Mavhurume, Dzingai, Musaka, Sarupinda, Karuru, Hachiro, Matare.