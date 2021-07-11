Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has responded to suggestions that his record of only one win is a poor one, saying he got the job done when it mattered the most.

Since his appointment in February 2020, Logarusic has only managed just one victory in the Warriors dugout, the 1-0 win over Botswana last March, which sealed qualification to the upcoming AFCON 2021 finals in Cameroon.

In ten games, that decisive victory over the Zebras remains his only win but the defiant coach belittled the issue.

“I have heard people saying things like coach Logarusic only has won only one game, but when I need to draw, I drew (against Algeria) and when I needed to win, I won (against Botswana),” he said while being interviewed on Talking Football.

