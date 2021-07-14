Khama Billiat has praised his Kaizer Chiefs team-mates for their determination to reach the final of the CAF Champions League.

Chiefs will face Al Ahly on Saturday at the King Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Billiat, who missed some games in the campaign through injury, described the feat as a blessing.

He said: “The guys really did well for us to be where we are right now, and it is a great blessing for me to be a part of the team.

“It requires hard work and a strong mentality because it is no longer a domestic competition.

“We’re going to meet the best of Africa, to compete in Africa for a big trophy. So I give credit to everyone who has been part of the journey to make sure that we go through the matches in Africa and are in the right frame of mind regardless of what was happening in the domestic league.”

Billiat, meanwhile, is expected to return to the squad after recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the final part of the domestic campaign.