Luke “Vahombe” Masomere has leapt to the defence of Zdravko Logarusic after the Warriors coach came under fire for his performance with the national team.

Logarusic has just one victory in twelve games, and the recent result, a 2-1 loss to Senegal, saw Zimbabwe eliminated from the COSAFA Cup in the group stage.

But despite the overall unconvincing run, the gaffer managed to take the Warriors to the 2021 Afcon finals scheduled for January in Cameroon.

Speaking on Star FM, Masomere said Logarusic has so far delivered part of his mandate of qualifying to the intercontinental tournament.

“I support him 150%, he applied for the job and was scouted for it,” Vahombe said. “He met the criteria for the head coach (vacancy) and didn’t impose himself on us.

“He (Logarusic) is a coach like me and needs our support and protection so that we can prosper.

“He has made us qualify for the Afcon, and I’m proud and excited about that.

“I’m sure he was recruited to lead the team to Afcon and World Cup. Let’s wait for the World Cup.”