Warriors striker has left Leicester City to join English Championship side Luton Town on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The transfer was confirmed by both clubs on Thursday.

Speaking on the signing of the player, Luton Manager Nathan Jones said: “We are delighted to have signed another player who has been a target for a while. We saw what a threat Ade can be when we came up against him at Wycombe last season. He’s gained valuable experience of the Championship from his time there.

“Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles. Having beaten a number of other teams to his signature, we can’t wait to get working with him.”

More to follow.