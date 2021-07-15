Warriors captain Knowledge Musona touched down in Saudi Arabia yesterday and was unveiled at his new home, Al Tai Football Club.

The 31-year old Aces Youth Academy graduate made the move from Belgian side Anderlecht, ending speculation regarding his future.

Al Tai recently got promoted to the Suadi Arabian top-flight.

Zimbabwean Twitter users reacted to Musona’s unveiling with some hilarious replies as they could not understand what was written- since the language was Arabic.

Below are some of the replies;

Hameno zvamanyora zvorevei asi hongu @KMusonaofficial isimbi yeRhodesia inodya dzimwe simbi — tB (@wanchopinho7) July 14, 2021

Hameno kuti parikunzi chii asi ndizvozvo makapenga Capizha — Tough J Duke (@DukeTough) July 14, 2021

Hameno zvamanyora zvorevei asi hongu @KMusonaofficial isimbi yeRhodesia inodya dzimwe simbi — tB (@wanchopinho7) July 14, 2021

Related