ZIFA board member Bryton Malandule says the association expected the Warriors to be competitive at the Cosafa Cup, despite the regional showpiece being a developmental tournament.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges put on a disastrous show in Port Elizabeth, and were eliminated without a single victory, a situation which has once again put the Croat’s position under scrutiny.

Logarusic belittled the importance of the tournament and suggested that it was just a developmental one but Malandule insists the team ought to have fared better regardless.