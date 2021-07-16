Stuart Baxter will for the first time since his appointment sit in the Kaizer Chiefs dugout when they face Al Ahly of Egypt in the CAF Champions League final Saturday.

The British gaffer returned to the Soweto giants last month but didn’t feature on the technical bench in the subsequent games.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Saturday’s final, Baxter confirmed he will take charge of the encounter and also explained his unavailability in the previous matches.

“I had a work permit but it was with SAFA, so I was allowed to work in South Africa but not officially because of the paperwork so I did what I could to prepare the team in the interim and then when the work permit came through officially then I can now sit on the bench…

“I’ve been with the club for a few months so I’ve been working with the players but on the bench is special and this game is special, I think the players have worked very hard in their preparations.”

The match will be played at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. The kick-off time is at 9 pm CAT.