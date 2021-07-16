Senegal and South Africa have set up a potentially explosive clash in the 2021 COSAFA Cup final.

The Teranga Lions, who are the tournament’s guest nation, came from behind and beat Eswatini 3-0 on penalties to book their place in the final.

The game had ended 2-2 after the regulation time after Sihlangu Semnikati blew a two-goal lead from the first half. They also finished the match with ten men following Fanelo Mamba’s red card just after the hour mark.

In the second semi-final, Bafana Bafana dismissed Mozambique 3-0 to reach the final.

Njabulo Ngcobo opened the scoring halfway through the first period before Yusuf Maart doubled the lead on the hour. Sepana Letsoalo sealed the victory fifteen minutes later from the spot following a foul inside the box.

The 2021 COSAFA Cup final will be played on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

