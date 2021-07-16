The Warriors trio of Team Manager Wellington Mpdandare, goalkeeper Martin Mapisa and midfielder Tatenda Tavengwa, tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently quarantined in South Africa.

Zimbabwe were participating in the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup, in Port Elizabeth.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges were eliminated from the regional tournament after a 1-2 defeat to Senegal but before they could depart for Harare, they underwent tests for the novel virus and Mpandare, Mapisa and Tavengwa, returned positive results.

“I recently tested positive to Covid-19 while on duty with the national team in PE, South Africa,’’ Mpandare confirmed in a Facebook post.

“Am still in PE in isolation recovering. Went through some trying times and experienced some sleepless nights, Covid is real, let’s stay safe.’’

The Warriors returned home yesterday, while the trio remained quarantined in South Africa and will be tested again after seven days.

