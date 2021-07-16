Young Warriors midfielder Abubakar Moffat has joined Spanish fifth-tier club CD Estepona.

Moffat, an Aces Youth Academy product, moved to Spain three years ago where he played for Vélez CF amd more recently FC Malaga City Academy before his recent switch.

The club confirmed the transfer in a statement, saying: “CD Estepona secures the services of Abubakar Moffat, better known sportingly as BAKA, becoming the fourth signing of Hugo Díez’s team for next season.

“The 23-year-old footballer from Zimbabwe works in the midfield position, he is a player with great physical power and very supportive in the defensive work of his team.

“BAKA comes from the Málaga City Academy, with this team they were promoted to the Division of Honor last season. In addition, he has experience in the 3rd Division with Vélez CF, in the Vivar Téllez team he coincided with our sports director Lucas Cazorla who is the person who has bet the most for his signing.”

The deal, meanwhile, follows after Moffat spent two weeks on trial stint with Spanish fourth tier club CD Ciudad de Lucena but didn’t get a contract.

