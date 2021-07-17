Chicken Inn coach Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas has pleaded with fans to have patience with under-fire Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic, insisting that this is not the right time for ZIFA to fire the Croat.

Logarusic’s position has come under scrutiny in the past few weeks following the Warriors’ dismal performance at the Cosafa Cup, which has further worsened the outspoken coach’s record in the Warriors dugout.

Antipas, who Loga replaced as head coach of the national team after the former Motor Action coach had been in charge on a temporary basis, believes football stakeholders should rally behind the embattled coach instead.

“For the first time I am questioning myself that maybe I should recheck the definition of support in my dictionary,” Antipas told lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

“Everything takes time and it’s unfortunate that we are expecting the results without listening what the coach has being saying or doing. Results are not an overnight thing; it is a process. When you are laying a foundation, you are destined to be criticised, people will come with different perspectives to destruct your plan.

Continued Mafero: “This is not the time to fire Logarusic, ZIFA should give a deaf ear to the critics and respect his contract.

“It could have been a different conversation if he had not qualified the nation to the AFCON. He gave privilege to the youngsters we had not seen in Warriors colours, it was a brave decision which we must respect. It is unfair to pinpoint everything on him. Most of our senior players are now at the twilight of their careers and we are not aware of that.”

