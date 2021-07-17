The Football Association of Zambia (FUZ) have announced that they have parted ways with Chipolopolo head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

FUZ announced that they have released the Serbian tactician on mutual ground.

“FAZ can confirm that it has reached a mutual separation agreement with its senior Men’s National Team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic. After a meeting between FAZ and the coach, it was agreed that in the interest of progress for both parties they had to separate,” the Zambian football governing body announced via a statement.

Micho was appointed Zambia coach in February 2020.

