The Zimbabwean duo of midfielder Willard Katsande and winger Khama Billiat are on the brink of history when Kaizer Chiefs take on Al Ahly in tonight’s CAF Champions League final.

Chiefs, who are in the final of Africa’s premier club competition for the first time in their history, will be seeking to dethrone Al Ahly and deny Pitso Mosimane’s charges what would be their 10th title- La Decima.

Amakhosi beat Moroccan giants Wydad in the semi-final, while The Red Devils knocked out Esperance, to set up tonight’s decider at the Wydad Stadium in Morocco, set for 21:00 local time.

Even though he is unlikely going to take part in tonight due to lack of fitness, if Chiefs win, it will be Billiat’s second Champions League title, having won on with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

For Katsande, it will be the first should Amakhosi prevail over the defending champions and the midfield enforcer is unfazed by the reputation they have in African football.

