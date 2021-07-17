Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been sacked as the head coach of the Zambian national team.

A statement by the Zambian FA General Secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed the development, saying the separation ‘was in the interest of progress for both parties’.

“FAZ can confirm that it has reached a mutual separation agreement with its senior Men’s National Team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic. After a meeting between FAZ and the coach, it was agreed that in the interest of progress for both parties they had to separate,” says FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala in a statement.

Speaking after his departure, Micho thanked FAZ and the people of Zambia for having supported him during his stay.

“I am grateful to the Zambian people, the players, coaches, officials and the fans who supported me in various ways during my stay. All the positive experience with Chipolopolo Zambia I will use in my career ahead and would like to wish all the best to Zambia,” the coach said.

Micho was appointed the head coach on February 3, 2020. His immediate task was to guide Chipolopolo to the AFCON 2021 but failed to secure the qualification. He also performed misserably at the 2021 COSAFA Cup after fielding a strong squad at the tournament.

Meanwhile, FAZ will take steps in appointment of a new coach in the coming days.