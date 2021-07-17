Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has explained why they signed Divine Lunga.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwean defender recently joined Masandawana on a long-term contract from Golden Arrows.

Speaking to The Sowetan newspaper, Mokwena said they signed the player because of his versatility on the pitch and his age

“He is the one who ticks a lot of boxes because he is versatile as he can play left centre-half‚ left-back. He has possibilities of getting into the final third, where his numbers are very good, and he has the ability to create scoring opportunities from wide areas,” the coach said.

“His age is good in relation to longevity and his other quality is his ability in dead-ball situations. His height is important in Africa because there you have to be aggressive in the air and in dead-ball situations.”

Mokwena also highlighted how Lunga’s performance in the Zimbabwe’s 1-0 defeat to Egypt at the 2019 Afcon helped them in weighing his profile.

The defender was the Warriors’ standout player after marking Liverpool star Mohamed Salah out of the game.

“We are fortunate that he is an international for Zimbabwe, he’s got World Cup qualifiers experience and he’s got the experience of playing Afcon qualifiers in games of consequence,” the coach added.

“Probably his best game was against Egypt where he put Mohamed Salah in his pocket. Those games helped us to profile him and he has the ability to perform in big matches.”