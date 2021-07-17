South Africa Premier Soccer League newcomers Sekhukhune United have been linked with two Zimbabwean players as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of their debut season in the top-flight.

The club is reportedly closing in on signing goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

The 35-year old is a free agent after his contract with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (now Marumo Gallants) expired at the end of June. It has been claimed that talks are at an advanced stage for the proposed move, with the deal expected to be announced in the coming days if everything is agreed to between the parties.

The other Zimbabwean player to be linked with the club is Talent Chawapiwa.

The midfielder’s future at AmaZulu now looks uncertain after losing his first-team berth last season.

Talks are also said to be underway, and Usuthu are reportedly keen on selling the player.

