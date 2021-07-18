Knowledge Musona has thanked his former clubs in Belgium, Anderlecht and KAS Eupen, after completing a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Warriors captain signed a two-year contract with the newly-promoted Saudi side Al-Tai FC. He was unveiled at the club last week, marking an end to his six-year stay in Belgium.

Posting on Social Media on Sunday, Musona said he is excited about the transfer and thanked his former teams Anderlecht and KAS Eupen.

“I’m excited for my new chapter with Al-Tai FC in Saudi Arabia,” the forward said.

“I would like to thank my former team R.S.C Anderlecht for the opportunity they gave me. I also wish to express my sincere gratitude to KAS Eupen for the wonderful two seasons we spent together.”

Musona joined Anderlecht in 2018 from KV Oostende but spent most of the time on loan, first at Lokeren then a season and a half at Eupen.