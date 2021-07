The Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 will start on 22 July and runs until the 7th og August.

Sixteen nations have been placed into four groups with top two from each one progressing to the knockout stages.

Here are the fixtures:

Groups:

Group A: Japan, Mexico, France, South Africa

Group B: Honduras, South Korea, New Zealand, Romania

Group C: Argentina, Australia, Egypt, Spain

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

Fixtures:

Thursday, July 22

Egypt v Spain – 09:30

Mexico v France – 10:00

New Zealand v South Korea – 10:00

Ivory Coast v Saudi Arabia – 10:30

Argentina v Australia – 12:30

Honduras v Romania – 13:00

Japan v South Africa – 13:00

Brazil v Germany – 13:30

Sunday, July 25

Egypt v Argentina – 09:30

France v South Africa – 10:00

New Zealand v Honduras – 10:00

Brazil v Ivory Coast – 10:30

Australia v Spain – 12:30

Romania v South Korea – 13:00

Japan v Mexico – 13:00

Saudi Arabia v Germany – 13:30

Wednesday, July 28

Saudi Arabia v Brazil – 10:00

Germany v Ivory Coast – 10:00

Romania v New Zealand – 10:30

South Korea v Honduras – 10:30

Spain v Argentina – 13:00

Australia v Egypt – 13:00

France v Japan – 13:30

South Africa v Mexico – 13:30

Saturday, July 31

QF1: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-Up

QF2: Group C Winner v Group D Runner-Up

QF3: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-Up

QF4: Group D Winner v Group C Runner-Up

Tuesday, August 3

SF1: QF1 Winner v QF2 Winner

SF2: QF3 Winner v QF4 Winner

Friday, August 6

Bronze Medal Match

Saturday, August 7

Gold Medal Match

Related