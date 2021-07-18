Several Warriors players based abroad have started the pre-season camp, and a couple of them were in action this weekend in their teams’ friendlies.

France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi played in Stade de Reims’ 1-0 victory against Valenciennes FC on Saturday, featuring for the first 45 minutes.

Tinotenda Kadewere, who is also based in France, didn’t feature in Lyon’s doubleheader versus Wolfsburg and FC Villefranche Beaujolais. The striker has been training with the team since they began their pre-season camp.

In England, Jordan Zemura is in Spain with Bournemouth and featured in the team’s first friendly match of the pre-season against Real Balompedica Linense. The left-back started in the game and played for seventy minutes as his side won 4-2.

Admiral Muskwe made his debut for Luton Town on Saturday after coming on as a 60th-minute sub in the friendly match against Boreham Wood. The Zimbabwean striker joined the side last week on a permanent transfer from Leicester City.

Tendayi Darikwa was also in action on Saturday, coming in as a second-half substitute in the friendly match Oldham Athletic.