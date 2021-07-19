Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says playing Khama Billiat in the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly on Saturday was a gamble after the player had missed a number games due to injury.

Billiat was introduced on the start of the second-half as Baxter looked to change the tactics following Happy Mashiane’s red card.

However, the changes didn’t help and Chiefs went on to concede three goals and lost the final to the Egyptians.

Reflecting on the Billiat’s substitution, the gaffer said: “It’s a cup final, you can’t go in and play 4-4-1 and only defend, so we went with a 4-3-2 and brought in Khama, which was a gamble really, because he’s not played for so long.

“But even having said that, I think the goals that we gave away were poor goals. If we defend properly and normally then we can extend that time when they do not score and increase the frustration, and maybe then we get a set-play or counterattack.”

Billiat had spent almost two months on the sidelines due to injury.