Talent Chawapiwa will be joining South Africa Premier Soccer League newcomers Sekhukhune United ahead of the new season.

The midfielder’s future at AmaZulu was thrown into doubt after losing his first-team berth last campaign. The Durban-based side then moved to sell him and a deal was agreed on a few days ago.

Speaking to H-Metro, Chawapiwa confirmed the news, saying: “I’m happy to have signed for Sekhukhune, I think the move is good for me because there are things I have considered and I’m happy.

“It’s a new team and have their expectations and targets and it’s a new challenge for me but I think I’m ready to do my all for the team.

“And I’m hoping to get game time and help my team in any way l can.”

On his stay at AmaZulu, Chawapiwa said: “My stay at Amazulu was fine, I managed to play some games though I didn’t manage to play a lot last season as I would’ve wanted.

“But I had a good stay and I’m grateful to the management and coaches for giving me a chance.

“And I wish them the best.”