Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe will finally make his long-awaited debut in the Major League Soccer (MLS) tomorrow morning.

The 25-year old moved to Houston Dynamo in the American top-flight from Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor but has not featured for them.

Tab Ramos’ chargers are away at Vancouver and the coach did hint on the gangly former Kaizer Chiefs star finally featuring for Dynamo.

“He has been everything we have been expecting, if not more. He pushes his teammates to get the best out of them, and I think it’s time to play him. He is as ready as he is going to be without playing games,” Ramos told journalists ahead of the clash.

The match kicks of at 4am Zimbabwean time.

