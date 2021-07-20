Kaizer Chiefs announce their seventh signing in the pre-season Austin Dube from Richards Bay United.

The club was not able to sign any player in the previous two transfer windows due to a FIFA ban.

Chiefs confirmed the news in a statement, saying: “We would like to confirm the signing of Thabani Austin Dube. The central defender joins Amakhosi from Richards Bay United on a 3-year contract with a further 2-year option.”

Other signings already made in this window include Brandon Peterson‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Phathutshedzo Nange‚ Njabulo Ngcobo‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Midfielder Given Thibedi, 23, was recalled from two seasons on loan at Swallows FC.