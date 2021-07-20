Under-fire Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says he will prove all those criticizing him wrong, in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers slated for September.

The Croat’s position has come under scrutiny due to his poor record of one win in 12 matches, a setback which was triggered by the Warriors’ dismal performance at the just-concluded Cosafa Cup, which has seen football fans demanding his sacking.

Speaking on Zimpapers Television Network show The Couch, Logarusic promised to silence those mounting critics.

“Look, call me again after September and then we talk. All the people who are saying Coach Loga, Coach Loga, will eat their words,” the defiant coach said.

He continued: “Bring on South Africa, bring on Ghana and you will see. I will have all the ingredients that I need to make a good cake. All my best players would have gained the much needed match fitness at their clubs. I’m going to show you that I’m a good cook.”

” I could have done what the previous coaches have been doing, to go to Cosafa with the best players to win the tournament. But I’m not a coach who lives for today alone. I have to look to the future, the selection base for the Warriors is getting thin at the moment and there is need to have young players coming up.”

” We need to have young players that we need to count on in the future. It’s not a one day thing, it’s a process,” he added.

Zimbabwe take on rivals South Africa and Ethiopia the upcoming qualifiers.