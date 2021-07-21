Houston Dynamo and Zimbabwe Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has reacted to finally making his debut for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

The 25-year old donned the orange shirt for the first time, when Tab Ramos’ charges played out a goalless draw at Concuver early this morning.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Hadebe thanked everybody at the club for helping him settle and promised better things to come.

“I would like to thank the management, coaching staff, and my teammates for helping me adjust. I know I am not 100% fit, but I know once I am 100% I will be the best defender,” he said.

Reflecting on the game, the gangly defender said:“It was a tough game, not the result we wanted. But I’m happy that we got the clean sheet.”