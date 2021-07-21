South African Premier League newcomers Sekhukhune United have announced te signing of Talent Chawapiwa.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is joining the club on a two-year deal from AmaZulu where he struggled to get game time in the previous campaign.

A statement by the club reads: “Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signing of the 29 year old Talent Chawapiwa from AmaZulu FC) ahead of the 2021/22 Season .

“Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signing.”

NEW SIGNING ALERT..📝 Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signing of the 29 year old Talent Chawapiwa from AmaZulu FC) ahead of the 2021/22 Season . Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signing. #Adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/erErM7qH03 — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) July 21, 2021

Chawapiwa will link-up with fellow countrymen Tapuwa Kapini, who is the captain at the club, and Walter Musona.