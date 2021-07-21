The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA administration will not be pressured by the masses to into sacking Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic, Soccer24 has gathered.

Pressure continues to mount on the association to fire the under-fire Croat, amid a poor record of one win in 12 matches, worsened by the dismal display at Cosafa.

ZIFA though, will not rush to sack the outspoken coach.

“The position shared by the administration, even the president (Kamambo) is that sacking the coach is not our plan right now. We have the World Cup qualifiers coming up and if we fire him and go on to lose, the same people calling for his sacking right now, will criticise us,” a source at ZIFA, who chose to speak on condition on anonymity, told Soccer24.

“The coach stays, to continue with the mandates given by the association when he came in. We appreciate concerns from football stakeholders but we are very calculative in our decision-making,” he added.