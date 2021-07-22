The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Men’s Football Tournament kicked off on Thursday with a full round of matches.
South Africa began their Group A campaign with a 1-0 loss to hosts Japan. Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo netted the solitary goal in the 71st minute.
In another Group A match played earlier on, Mexico beat France 4-1 to move to the top of the table.
Goals from Alexis Vega, Sebastian Cordova, Uriel Antuna, and Eduardo Aguirre gave the South Americans a perfect start while France had their consolation through Andre-Pierre Gignac.
In Group C, Spain was held to a goalless draw by Egypt while New Zealand beat South Korea 1-0 to take the early lead in Group B and Ivory Coast beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Group D.
Brazil served notice of their intent after engeneering an impressive 4-2 victory over Germany.
Results:
Group A
Mexico 4-1 France
Japan 1-0 South Africa
Group B
New Zealand 1-0 South Korea
Honduras 0-1 Romania
Group C
Egypt 0-0 Spain
Argentina 0-2 Australia
Group D
Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia
Brazil 4-2 Germany